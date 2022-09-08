IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 302,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,148,296 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $15.70.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISEE. B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IVERIC bio Trading Down 4.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $23,976,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.