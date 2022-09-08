IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $13.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1,849,276 shares.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.
In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
