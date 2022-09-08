IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $13.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1,849,276 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile



IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

