IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $13.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1,849,276 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

