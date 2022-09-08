J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Jo Bertram Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 207 ($2.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.79. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 199 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

