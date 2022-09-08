Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.