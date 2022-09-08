Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,166,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 876,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 535,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

