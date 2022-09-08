Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

Nintendo stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nintendo in the first quarter worth $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

