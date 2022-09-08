Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 498.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,662.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

