Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 50932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 304,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $607.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

