Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.