Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

