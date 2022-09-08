Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.