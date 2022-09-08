Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 14,930,000.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LILAK opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

