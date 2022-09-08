Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 3,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIBYU. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.