Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $18.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Life Time Group stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,896,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

