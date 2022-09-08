Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider John Stephen Ions Acquires 7,600 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £64,068 ($77,414.21).

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

On Tuesday, August 30th, John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 821 ($9.92) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 796 ($9.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £533.12 million and a P/E ratio of 837.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a GBX 50 ($0.60) dividend. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.