Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider John Stephen Ions Acquires 7,600 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £64,068 ($77,414.21).
John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45).
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 821 ($9.92) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 796 ($9.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £533.12 million and a P/E ratio of 837.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Read More
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.