Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 807.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $249.60 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.87 and a twelve month high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.70 and a 200-day moving average of $291.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.