Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 807.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
NYSE:LAD opened at $249.60 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.87 and a twelve month high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.70 and a 200-day moving average of $291.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
