LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1,154.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.