Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 61 to GBX 64. The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 264,028 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.