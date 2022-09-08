Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel Purchases 10,265 Shares of Stock

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 986,843 shares of Lords Group Trading stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

Shares of LORD stock opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lords Group Trading PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of £119.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,458.33.

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Featured Stories

