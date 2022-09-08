Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $14,974,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $9,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 5.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

