MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $288.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $235.59 and last traded at $238.07, with a volume of 4545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.