Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

