Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.33 and last traded at $86.33. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDGF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Medacta Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

