Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.81 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

