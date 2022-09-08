MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,093 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after buying an additional 430,896 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,266,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

