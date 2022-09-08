MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,465 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 2,776.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 948,878 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after acquiring an additional 715,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,563 shares of company stock worth $13,717,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.