MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,887 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 162,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

NYSE IEX opened at $207.24 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

