MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,194 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Leidos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,728,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.