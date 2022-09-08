MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

