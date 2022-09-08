MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $196.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

