MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $247.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.42 and a fifty-two week high of $456.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.08.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

