MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 11,018 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $6,320,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 227.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PII opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

