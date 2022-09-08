MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 16,550 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $16,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

