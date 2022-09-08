MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 49,695 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,400 in the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

