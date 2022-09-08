MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 75,925 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,925 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

