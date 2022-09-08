MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 8,333 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 116.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,683 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $29,606,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.41 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.