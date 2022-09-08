MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 9,423 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

