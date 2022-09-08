MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.