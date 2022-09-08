MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of APA by 8,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.