MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,828 shares of company stock worth $8,842,560 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RH opened at $258.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

