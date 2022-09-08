MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

