MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NEOG opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.61.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
