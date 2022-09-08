MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

