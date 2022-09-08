MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891,419 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 105,729 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,377,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.