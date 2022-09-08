MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

PGNY opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

