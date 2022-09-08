MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

