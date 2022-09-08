MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $4,695,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

