MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,719 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.8 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.