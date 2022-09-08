MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 193,025 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,025 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

