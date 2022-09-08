MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,766 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.28 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

